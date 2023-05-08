BSNL Prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 that can last you a month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing some attractive prepaid plans that offer great benefits under Rs 200. If you are moderate internet user, then these plans are expected to cater your needs for a month. The plans mentioned below offer decent internet along with unlimited calling for 28 days.

Advertisement

STV_149

The plan offers unlimited calls to any network along with 1GB data per day to the users for 28 days. Additionally users get 100 SMS/ day in the plan.

STV_184

Users get unlimited local/STD calls to any network, 100 SMS/day and 1GB data per day for 28 days. The other benefits include bundling of Lystn Podcast services by Tellyfonic Digital Media and BSNL tunes.

STV_185

Users get unlimited local/STD calls to any network, 100 SMS and 1GB data per day for 28 days. The other benefits include Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service and BSNL tunes.

STV_186

Users get unlimited local/STD calls to any network, 100 SMS and 1GB data per day for 28 days. The other benefits include Hardy games service and BSNL tunes.

STV_187

Users get unlimited local/STD calls to any network, 100 SMS/day and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days.

NB: Under FUP users experience reduced data speed after their daily data limit.