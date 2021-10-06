BSNL offers upto 3.3 TB monthly data with this new broadband plan for educational institutions

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a broadband plan which is meant for educational institutions and offers a maximum data of 3.3TB or 3300 GB per month. This ‘[email protected]’ broadband plan is available for Educational Institutions / Schools / Colleges on various connections. The institutions can avail the plan in DSL/ FTTH/ Air Fibre connection. The main purpose behind this plan is to provide affordable internet to the educational institutions.

Some key details about the Rs 791 monthly plan

As reported by Kerala Telecom the ‘[email protected]’ plan is offered by BSNL in the telecom circle of Karnataka. This plan is a promotional plan and is available to the users in the particular telecom circle for a period of 90 days. This roughly means that the plan is available from October 5, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

Under this plan institutions can avail services for a period of 12 months. However, on the purchase of 12 months plan the client is entitled to one month of free service. The clients will be offered a fixed monthly charge of Rs 791 while a static IP charge/ per year (on request) is available on the payment of Rs 2000. On the other hand the minimum hire period of the plan is one month. For this new plan users have to pay Rs 791 as an advance for security deposit.

The client does not have to pay any monthly charge for telephone. However, unlimited free calling (24*7) to any network within India is provided in the plan.

Subscribers on a DSL connection can access a speed of 10 Mbps up to 791 GB of internet connection. Post the data limit, the speed will drop down to 2 Mbps.

The maximum speed on a Fibre category connection will be 100 Mbps up to 3300 GB/ 3.3 TB of internet connection. Post the data limit, the speed will drop down to 2 Mbps.

Users can access 45 Mbps up to 3300 GB/ 3.3 TB of internet connection on AirFibre connection category. Then the speed will drop down to 5 Mbps.

Even though the Rs 791 plan is limited to Karnataka circle only, BSNL users across the country are unlikely to expect it in the near future.