BSNL launches Rs 599 plan with a validity of 84 days, to provide users with massive daily data

Government-owned telecommunications service provider BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has launched a new Rs 599 plan for its users which gives 5GB of data per day. This plan is expected to bring relief to the users who have heavy data consumption on a regular basis.

With this Rs 599 plan, BSNL is expected to give tough competition to Airtel and Jio data plans offered at a similar price range. However, unlike Reliance Jio and Airtel, users do not get any subscription to streaming services in this plan.

The BSNL Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and gives daily data of 5GB. This means that users will get 420GB of high-speed data till the expiry of the plan. The plan offers the benefits of unlimited voice calling, daily 100 SMS, and a free subscription to Zing. If the users manage to exhaust 5GB daily data they can still access the internet at 80 Kbps.

While BSNL 4G is only available in selected areas of India, the users in areas without 4G can access the internet at 3G speed.

Even though Jio and Airtel have Rs 599 and Rs 598 plans they do not seem to match BSNL in terms of daily data. Jio Rs 599 plan offers daily 2GB data, unlimited voice calling, and daily 100 SMS for 84 days validity. Users also get a free subscription to Jio applications.

On the other hand, the Airtel Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily internet, unlimited voice calling, and daily 100 SMS for 84 days validity. Users also get a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium and Airtel Thanks.