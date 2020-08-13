BSNL Launches Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data in Rs. 399

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new recharge plan that comes with a validity of 80 days and offers calling and data benefits. The plan costs Rs. 399 with daily FUP for voice calls is 250 outgoing minutes. The plan will be available starting August 15.

The plan comes with 1GB of daily high-speed data. Once the daily FUP limit is reached, unlimited data is then offered at a reduced speed of 80kbps.

The Rs. 399 plan also offers unlimited voice calls, including in home and national roaming.

The new plan has been introduced in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

BSNL Chennai announced the arrival of the new Rs. 399 recharge plan as well as the discontinuation of Rs. 399 tariff voucher and Rs. 1,699 recharge plan on its website.