BSNL is offering yearly broadband plan for Rs 3948, check eligibility

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering some attractive plans for its urban customers in India. Users have to pay less than Rs 4000 in order to get a yearly internet plan through broadband. However, this plan is limited to a certain period only. If you are interested in the offer, you should better hurry and check the plan in the official website of BSNL

The plan we are talking about is the Fibre Entry plan which costs Rs 3948.

Users get the subscription for a period of 12 months or 1 year. However, in order to make things sweet, users get 1-month extra free service. Users get up to 20 Mbps speed to 1000GB. However, beyond 1000GB, users will experience a drop in speed i.e. 4Mbps.

Users also get unlimited calling (Local + STD) to any network in the connection.

If you are willing to get the plan, you should hurry up as it is till July 30, 2023.

Also read: OnePlus To Offer A Marble Odyssey Limited Edition For OnePlus 11 In India