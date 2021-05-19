In view of the current Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its plans for its prepaid customers. This act by the company will bring a relief for many customers, who have been restricted to their homes due to the present pandemic.

According to this plan, the customers whose validity was supposed to expire on or after April 1 will get an extension of their plans up to May 31.

BSNL is extending the plans so that the customers do not have any difficulty in connecting their loved ones during these troubled times.

Additionally, the company has also offered free 100 minutes for calling purposes to its customers. The validity of these free minutes will be available to customers whose validity has expired on or after April 1.

Earlier this month, BSNL had rolled out new 4G prepaid plans STV 1098 and STV 599 for its users. While the 1098 plan offers unlimited data usage for its users for 84 days, the 599 plan offers 5GB data for its users for 90 days. However, both of the plans are limited to BSNL’s 4G circles which includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kolkata, Kerala and Maharashtra