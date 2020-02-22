BSNL extends its Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan Promo Offer by 71 days

BSNL, the state run telecom extended the validity of the Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan Promo Offer by 71 days last month on account of the 71st Republic Day. The plan comes with 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and 250 minutes of unlimited voice calls to all networks within the country.

When this promotional offer was introduced, the plan was said to offer additional validity of 71 days only between January 26, 2020 and February 15, 2020. Now, it looks like the plan has got an extension that prolongs the duration of the promotional offer.

BSNL has come up with two promotional offers on the Rs. 1,999 annual plan, claims a report by TelecomTalk. Last month, the annual prepaid plan got an additional 71 days of validity and it ended on February 15. Now, the newly introduced promotional offer extends the validity by 71 days and makes the overall validity as 436 days.

This offer is valid until February 28 for interested subscribers. The second offer will provide subscribers with an additional validity of 60 days taking the overall benefits to 425 days from the recharge date. This one is valid from March 1 to March 31. Notably, the new promotional offer is applicable across all the operational circles of BSNL except Kerala.