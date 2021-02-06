BSNL Cinema Plus Subscription: Get 300 TV Channels And Over 8,000 Movies For Only Rs 129

After different telecos partnered with various OTT (over-the-top) platforms to give their users the benefits of streaming services now, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new service called BSNL Cinema Plus that allows it’s broadband users to get connected with different OTT platforms including SonyLIV and Voot Select with one subscription for just Rs 129 per month.

The Rs 129 per month plan will be available for the first three months. After, three months the plan will cost Rs 199 per month.

The BSNL Cinema Plus service will allow users to get access to more than 300 TV channels, over 8,000 movies, 80 Live TV channels, and original TV shows.

For this plan, BSNL has partnered up with YuppTV Scope. With the Yupp TV Scope subscription, the users can get access to multiple OTT platforms including SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, YuppTV Premium, and Zee5 Premium, YuppTV Movies, YuppTV Live. The YuppTV Scope plan is only available to BSNL broadband users.

With the YuppTV subscription, the users do not have to install multiple apps on their devices as they can get all of them on one platform.

Users subscribing to the BSNL Cinema Plus service can watch Web content on their computers, smart TVs and smartphones.

The news was first reported by OnlyTech.

How to subscribe BSNL Cinema Plus service:

Each BSNL subscribers can get the BSNL Cinema Plus service by visiting its website. Then provide his/her details like full name, email ID, BSNL phone number, and telecom circle to sign up.

After signing up, broadband users can subscribe to the plan on the website by selecting it.

Users can download the Yupp TV available for Android, iPhone, Android TV, and Fire TV devices. Then to manage your YuppTV account or plan users have to enter their phone number along with a circle.