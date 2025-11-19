BSNL changes benefits for Rs 107 Prepaid Plan, know the new offerings in the plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has modified the Rs 107 prepaid plan in India, initially reported telecomtalk. If you are one of those who are planning to get the plan, you should keep in mind that its offerings have changed and you need to act accordingly.

We have mentioned the update about the plan in details below.

The Rs 107 prepaid plan used to offer 200 minutes of voice calls along with unlimited data. The internet speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 3GB. The validity of the plan was 28 days. Post the revision the validity of the plan has been reduced to just 22 days.

BSNL has also reduced the validity of the Rs 147 prepaid plan. The plan has a reduced validity of 24 days. Earlier the validity was 25 days. The telecom service provider had earlier reduced the data in the plan from 10GB to 5GB.

Similarly, the Rs 197 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 42 days along with 300 minutes of voice calls, 100 SMS and unlimited data. Earlier, the users used to get 54 days of validity in the plan. The validity has been now reduced to 42 days.