BSNL Broadband plans that offer free OTT subscriptions to users and are under budget

State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some attractive plans for its Broadband users. If you are someone who is glued to OTT shows, movies, or programs, BSNL offers some broadband plans that will fit into your budget. The most basic plan with OTT subscription starts at Rs 666.

We have mentioned some budget broadband plans that do not make a hole in your pocket and offer OTT subscriptions too.

Fiber Basic Plus OTT plan

The Fiber Basic Plus OTT plan costs just Rs 666 per month and offers up to 60 Mbps till 3300 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps. Users get unlimited calls to any network. The OTT benefits in the plan include Disney + Hotstar Super Plan.

Fiber Value OTT plan

Fiber Value OTT plan costs just Rs 799 per month and offers up to 100 Mbps till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 5 Mbps. Users get unlimited calls to any network. The OTT benefits in the plan include Disney + Hotstar Super Plan, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot and YuppTV.

SuperStar PremiumPlus plan

The SuperStar PremiumPlus plan costs just Rs 999 per month and offers up to 150 Mbps till 2000 GB. Post the data limit users get 10 Mbps. Users get unlimited calls to any network. The OTT benefits in the plan include Disney + Hotstar Super Plan, SonyLIV, Hungama, Shemaroo, Lions Gate, Zee5, Voot and YuppTV.

Fibre Premium Plus OTT plan

At just Rs 1499, users get Fibre Premium Plus OTT plan. Users get up to 200 Mbps till 3300 GB and beyond that the speed is reduced to 15Mbps. Users get unlimited calls to any network. The OTT benefits in the plan include Disney + Hotstar, SonyLIV, Hungama, Shemaroo, Lions Gate, Zee5, Voot and YuppTV.

NB: We have taken plans under Rs 1500 into consideration due to budget constrains.