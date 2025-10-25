BSNL 485 prepaid plan: Offers daily data of 2GB, unlimited calls and much more

Advertisement

BSNL is offering a prepaid plan at Rs 485 and this comes with multiple features that make it quite attractive for the common buyers. The Rs 485 plan is something which can be opted under a price of Rs 500. In case you are comparing other telecom service providers plan, the above mentioned plan from BSNL is quite cheap.

The details of 485 prepaid plan is mentioned below.

BSNL Rs 485 plan

BSNL Rs 485 prepaid plan offers its users with unlimited voice calling benefits. Along with that, the plan offers 100 SMS/day along with 2GB of daily data. Service validity of the plan is 72 days.

In case you are planning to recharge the plan, you can do so by visiting BSNL Self Care app or its website. The third-party apps including PhonePe, CRED and GPay can be used to recharge the plan.

BSNL is also improving its high-speed networks across the country. Official reports have mentioned that the company has already deployed around 98,000 4G sites in India. The company is also looking forward to launch 5G in next few months.