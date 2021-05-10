boult audio airbass fx1 earphones launched in india

Leading Indian Audio accessary brand Boult has launched Boult Audio AirBass FX1 true wireless earphones at a price of Rs 1,499.

The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 is claimed to provide a battery backup of 24 hours on a single charge. The Earbuds has individual charge of 8 hours, while the charging case provides 16 hours battery backup. The charging case supports a Type-C charging port and supports fast charging.

The Connectivity features of the Boult Audio AirBass include Bluetooth 5.0, ultra low-Latency audio delivery and IPX5 water resistance. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to control volume, listen music, receive calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri on a smartphone.

