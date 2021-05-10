Boult Audio AirBass FX1 Earphones Launched In India; Check Price And Features Here

By WCE 4
boult audio airbass fx1 earphones launched in india
Image credits: Amazon

Leading Indian Audio accessary brand Boult has launched Boult Audio AirBass FX1 true wireless earphones at a price of Rs 1,499.

The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 is claimed to provide a battery backup of 24 hours on a single charge. The Earbuds has individual charge of 8 hours, while the charging case provides 16 hours battery backup. The charging case supports a Type-C charging port and supports fast charging.

Also read: Facebook Messenger Joins The Family Of 5 Billion Downloads On Google Play Store

The Connectivity features of the Boult Audio AirBass include Bluetooth 5.0, ultra low-Latency audio delivery and IPX5 water resistance. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to control volume, listen music, receive calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri on a smartphone.

The Noise Buds Play is available in three colours options of Blue, Black and White. Presently it is available on Amazon India.

You might also like
Technology

Facebook Messenger Joins The Family Of 5 Billion Downloads On Google Play Store

Technology

Get An Oppo Wearables At Rs 1, 80% Off On Smartphones During Oppo’s E-Store…

Technology

Asus Zenfone 8 series launch in India postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

Technology

Clubhouse, the Invite-only audio chat app finally arrives on Android

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.