boat Xtend Talk launched at Rs 2,999 in India, Offers SpO2 monitor, VO2 Max monitor and much more

Indian consumer electronics brand boAt has launched a new smartwatch- boat Xtend Talk in the Indian Market. The new smartwatch costs Rs 2,999 and offers a plethora of features for the audience. The availability of boat Xtend Talk is on Amazon and other shopping platforms. It is available in attractive colours of Pitch Black, Cherry Blossom and Team Green colours.

Specifications

Display and backup

The boat Xtend Talk is loaded with various features which let you keep track of your regular activities. The smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch coloured display which is touchscreen and offers HD resolution. The smartwatch offers a 300mAh battery that offers a life of 10 days. On regular use including Bluetooth calling the battery will last for up to 2 days. The dial of the smartwatch is rectangular in shape and gets a single button. On the other hand, the strap is silicon in quality and offered in several colours.

Features

When it comes to features, the boat Xtend Talk offers health-related features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor and VO2 Max monitor. Users have the liberty to track their steps, calories as well as many other things. There is presence of more than 60 Sports modes on the smartwatch. An auto workout function is also present on the smartwatch. Users get a free hand to choose more than 150 watch faces on the smartwatch.

boat Xtend Talk is offered with an IP68 rating and this means that the smartwatch can withstand dust, dirt and sand. The smartwatch also works perfectly well with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Connectivity

Users can attend calls on their smartwatch with just a tap on their smartphone. The boat Xtend Talk also offers a speaker as well as a microphone that will provide great connectivity.