BoAt Smart Ring with Smart Touch Control launched In India at Rs 8,999

The homegrown brand boAt has launched it’s first ever Smart Ring in India. The boAt smart ring is priced at Rs 8,999 in the country. The smart ring comes with Smart Touch Control and is water-resistant up to 5 meters.

Let’s know everything about it below.

boAt Smart Ring specifications and features

boAt smart ring could be a good alternative for those who want to keep track of their health metrics but without a fitness tracker or smartwatch. It come with advanced tracking capabilities and has features that are already available on smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The boAt Smart Ring sports a premium look with a ceramic and metal unibody. It has smart touch controls, a swipe navigation functionality, and intuitive touch controls. The smart touch controls allow the user to interact and control compatible devices with swipe navigations. Users can also control music playback, press camera shutter to click a photo, and navigate applications.

You can also wear it in water as it is water-resistant up to 5 meters. The inner surface of the ring houses various sensors.

You can also keep track of your health with various sensors. boAt Smart Ring is equipped with 6-axis motion sensors including a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a menstrual cycle monitor for women. The smart ring also packs a body temperature monitor for automatically measuring the user’s temperature. There is a body recovery tracker that will track the user’s recovery levels and enable them to push harder in their next workout.

The device is capable of tracking various activities. With the boAt Ring app, users will get valuable and detailed insights with interactive data, trend mapping, and progress tracking.

The boAt Smart Ring also features Emergency SOS. It is said to offer a battery life of up to 7 days on a full charge.

Price, availability

The boAt Smart Ring is priced at Rs 8,999. You can get the ring in various sizes too such as 7, 9, and 11 with diameters of 17.40mm, 19.15mm, and 20.85mm respectively. It will be available for purchase from August 28 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s website.

Samsung has been reportedly in the news that it is working on a smart ring as per various trademark filings.