Boat partners with Netflix to launch Stream Edition audio devices in India, sale starts from December 20

Electronics manufacturing brand-Boat has collaborated with streaming giant Netflix in order to launch Stream Edition of three wireless headphones in the Indian market. The three wireless headphones include Rockerz 333 Pro, Nirvana 751 ANC and Airdopes 411 ANC. The wireless audio devices are offered in multiple colour variants and have Netflix logo on them.

The audio devices will go on sale from Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra as well as on the official website of Boat. The details about the audio devices are mentioned below.

Nirvana 751 ANC Stream Edition

The over the ear wireless headphones get 40mm drives along with hybrid ANC. The headphones get 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity and are effective in cancelling up to 33dB of noise. The device can be charged through USB-C charger. In terms of battery, the Nirvana 751 ANC Stream Edition offers 54 hours of battery life and 65 hours without ANC. The wireless headphones are offered in black, blue as well as silver colours. The price tag of the device is Rs 3999.

Airdropes 411 ANC Stream Edition

The Airdropes 411 ANC Stream Edition is priced at Rs 2599 and comes in black, white and blue colours. The buds are IPX4 resistant and get Bluetooth 5.2. The buds get 10mm drivers along with battery backup up to 17.5 hours.

Rockerz 333 Pro Stream Edition

The Stream Edition of the Rockerz 333 Pro get up to 60 hours of uninterrupted streaming on a single full charge. The neckband buds offer 10mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2. The playback time on the Rockerz 333 Pro Stream Edition is 60 hours. The buds also get IPX5 rating as well as fast charging. The price tag of the neckband is Rs 1299 and is offered in black and blue colours.

Note: All the three products are existing products and the only thing different is the branding. It is the first time that Netflix has collaborated with an audio brand.