Blackview Hero 10: World’s cheapest foldable smartphone will be launching next month

There has been a rise in the use of foldable smartphones across the globe. The foldable smartphone do offer a classical feel in the hands but are quite costly. Mostly the foldable devices are rivalling the premium devices in the market. However, smartphone manufacturer Blackview has gone against the norm of high pricing and they will be launching a foldable smartphone a just €399 (approx. $425).

This means that the Blackview Hero 10 will be the most affordable foldable smartphone available in the market. The nubia Flip which had been announced in February was the cheapest foldable smartphone and get a price tag of $499. The Blackview Hero 10 offers features that are not of the premium kind but this keeps the pricing affordable. The features of the smartphone has been mentioned below.

Blackview Hero 10 Specs

The Blackview Hero 10 is is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC and offers 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of on-board storage. When it comes to the display of the device we get a 6.9-inch AMOLED display that gets a resolution of 1080×2560 while the refresh rate is 6oHz. As the device is unfolded, it is 8.8mm in thickness. The weight of the device is 198grams.

In terms of optics we get a 108MP primary camera at the rear and an ultra wide camera of 8MP. On the other hand, the selfie camera is a 32 MP snapper. The network on the device is however 4G and not 5G.

Users get Android 13 out of the box and this might be quite disappointing as Android 14 is already in the market. There is no announcement on the battery capacity of the device. However, it does get a 45W fast charging system on it.

We do not have any information on the launch of this device in India.