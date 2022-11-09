Black Friday Sale: Google offers massive discounts on its products including Google Pixel 7 Pro

Black Friday is just a week away and it will go live on November 17. Various devices from Google including the Google Pixel 7 Pro will get a massive price cut during the Black Friday sale. If you are one of those who are interested to purchase a Google product at a discounted price, Black Friday is the perfect time to do so. Great deals will be available on smartphones, Chromecasts as well as on other accessories from Google.

Some of the highlights of the upcoming deal are mentioned below in detail.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The flagship Android smartphone from Google is offered with a massive $150 discount during the sale. The device will be available at $749 against its regular price of $899.

The Pixel 7 Pro gets a 6.7 inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ 120Hz immersive display. The device gets a triple camera setup at the rear (50MP + 12 MP +48 MP) and 10.8 MP front camera. The important features of the camera include photo unblur, magic eraser and much more.

The Pixel 7 Pro offers a Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. The device offers 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The battery is 4926 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery backup (with extreme battery saver) claims Google.

Google Pixel 7

This Android device from Google is offered with a massive $100 discount during the sale. The device will be available at $499 against its regular price of $599.

The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3 inch Full HD+ 90Hz display, a next-generation Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. In terms of storage, the device offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The camera of the smartphone is quite good. The rear camera is a dual camera setup (50MP + 12MP) while the front camera is 10.8MP. The battery is 4270 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saver) claims Google.

Google Pixel 6a

The other Android smartphone that gets a good discount is the Pixel 6a. Buyers get $150 off on the device. While the regular price of the device is Rs 449, the Black Friday special discount is Rs 299.

Other important Google products that are worth considering during the sale are mentioned below.

Chromecast with Google TV: It will be available at $19.99 against its original price of $29.99. Buyers can save as much as $10 on the deal.

Pixel Buds A-Series: The earbuds from Google will be available at $64 against the original price of $99. Buyers can save $35 on the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Nest Hub: The Nest Hub 2nd Gen) will be available at $49.99 against the original price of $99.99. Buyers can save $35 on the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Buyers can also find great deal on Nest Doorbell, Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Thermostat.