Big Sale Dhamaka: iPhone 14 getting discount of up to Rs 58,730 , iPhone 13 up to Rs 54,000

Apple has announced its Trade-In offers on various iPhones including the iPhone 14 for the festival of lights-Diwali for its Indian customers. With the trade-in offer, buyers can get from Rs 9000 – Rs 58,730 in credit while buying an iPhone via the company’s official site.

Verizon has announced a deal in which customers in the US can buy the iPhone 13 for only $5 (around Rs 400) a month.

Check the deal details below:

iPhone 14 Trade-in offer

Apple has announced that a customer can exchange their older iPhones and get a brand-new iPhone 14 with up to Rs 58,730 discount. That means you can get a iPhone 14 which was launched at a introductory price of Rs 79,900, for as low as Rs 21,160.

How does the deal work?

According to Apple, customers who have an iPhone 8 or newer are eligible for the trade-off. You can avail of a valuation starting from Rs 9000 –Rs 58,730. Apple is directly promoting the offer on its own website. You can go to the Apple site to check the value of your phone.

The iPhone 14 was launched on September 7, 2022. The iPhone 14 features a 6.06-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels at a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). It is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic Hexa-core processor and has wireless charging and proprietary fast charging support.

iPhone 13 Verizon offer

Verizon, a well-known phone company in the US, is offering the iPhone 13 128GB model for only $5 a month. The iPhone 13 128GB was launched at a price of $699 (around Rs 57,500) in the US. But there is a way to get the iPhone 13 for only $5 (around Rs 400) a month. That means you get to save up to $619 (around Rs 50,905).

However, there is a condition that you have to fulfil to avail the offer. According to Verizon, those who want to buy will have to get a new line from Verizon with an unlimited plan and they have to stay with Verizon for 36 months. It has other good points.

Verizon adds, “You can get a monthly device payment plan and a smartphone with a retail value of over $699 if you add both of these to your shopping cart”. After that, activate a new line of service for your smartphone using one of the Verizon Unlimited plans.” If you switch your line service to Verizon, the company will give you a gift card in the amount of $200.

If you switch to Verizon for your line service, the company will give you a $200 gift card. Once you’ve paid for your order, you can use the notification on the My Verizon app to redeem your rewards. The $200 Verizon Gift Card will be sent to the person who claimed by email 8 weeks after the claim was received. Look at this step-by-step guide to iPhone 13 deals to learn more.

