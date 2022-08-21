Big discount on iPhone SE: Here’s how you can get it at just Rs 13,499

Good news for Apple iPhone enthusiast! Flipkart is offering Apple iPhone SE 2020 with massive discounts and exchange offer. You can buy the iPhone SE 2020 for as low as Rs 13,499. The iPhone SE 2020 model has an iPhone 8-like appearance and an iPhone XR-like camera configuration. It also comes with a conventional fingerprint scanner.

Here is how you can get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for just Rs 15,000 on Flipkart.

iPhone SE Flipkart offer

The 64 GB variant of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available with 23 per cent discount on Flipkart. That mean the cost of the phone is down to Rs 30,499 from its original price of Rs 39,900. Moreover, the e-commerce company is also offering Rs 17,000 for the exchange of old phones. By opting for the exchange offer, you can get a total discount of Rs 26,401 on Apple iPhone SE 2020. With this discount, the price of iPhone SE will be cut down to just Rs 13,499.

Note the exchnage value of your old smartphone depends on the model and condition of your phone. Before making the purchase, you should check the exchange value of your phone first.

iPhone SE Specs

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 in 2020. It comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and an A13 Bionic chipset. The display has large bezels, and the circular home button incorporates a fingerprint scanner. It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.