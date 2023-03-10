Big announcement of Microsoft CTO, GPT-4 to generate videos!

Well, the world around us is quite hyped about Artificial Intelligence and we feel the same about it. If your excitement revolves around ChatGPT from OpenAI, you will be happy to know that GPT-4 will be released very soon. GPT-4 which is the fourth generation of revolutionary large language model (LLM) will be able to process videos along with many other functions.

Microsoft Germany CTO Andreas Braun announced the introduction of GPT-4 next week during an event in Germany. “We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example videos,” said the Braun and it was reported first by German media outlet Heise.

The GPT-4 will be able to draw information from multiple type of sources. This means that the LLM can possibly take information from videos as well as from images. Currently, GPT-3.5 (which is LLM of OpenAI) is totally text-based.

Speaking about OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it is now available on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Currently, Microsoft Bing is powered by GPT-3 and GPT-3.5. With the use of GPT-4, there are chances that the search for information will be faster. Some reports have also suggested that GPT-4 will response in a very humane way.

Regarding AI replacing human jobs, Microsoft Germany CEO Marianne Janik said “”It is not about replacing jobs, but about doing repetitive tasks in a different way than before.’’ The initial rollout of GPT-4 language module is expected to be limited to the German market.