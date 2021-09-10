Bharti Airtel introduces prepaid Rs 119 data plan in India, bundles attractive offers

One of the biggest telecom operators in the country- Bharti Airtel is now introduced a new prepaid Rs 119 data plan for its users. This recently launched Rs 119 prepaid plan can be recharged on official Airtel website or on the Airtel Thanks App.

While the Rs 119 plan offers a validity of 15 GB mobile data to its users, it also offers Xstream Mobile Pack to its users. The plan has the validity of the same period as your base recharge plan. The plan will be an additional pack along the base plan. Suppose you have a plan which gives you data of 2GB/ day. If you exhaust your daily quota, then this plan gets enabled. However post the data quota completion users will be charged at 50p/ MB.

However, if you are one who needs a cost effective plan, then you can opt for Rs 48, Rs 78 plan or Rs 89 plan. All the plans cost you less than Rs 90 while providing you with great plans.

Some other data plans offered by Airtel are Rs 98 plan, Rs 251 plan, Rs 248 plan and Rs 131 plan.

If you are a person who remains glued to OTT shows, then Airtel offers some truly unlimited plans that include Amazon Prime Video subscription in it. Some of the budget friendly plans that offer Amazon Prime Video subscription at a very cheap rate are Rs 249 plan, Rs 399 plan and Rs 598 plan.

The Rs 249 unlimited plan offers 1.5GB/day data, 100 sms/ day, unlimited calls to any network in the country for a period of 28 days. The additional benefits include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Free Trial for 30 days, free subscription to wynk music free, free hellotunes and other benefits.

The Rs 399 unlimited plan offers 1.5GB/day data, 100 sms/ day, unlimited calls to any network in the country for a period of 56 days. The additional benefits include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Free Trial for 30 days, free subscription to wynk music free, free hellotunes and other benefits.

The Rs 598 unlimited plan gives 1.5GB/day data, 100 sms/ day, unlimited calls to any network in the country for a period of 84 days. The additional benefits include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Free Trial for 30 days, free subscription to wynk music free, free hellotunes and other benefits.