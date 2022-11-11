Beware! This Google Chrome Extension can steal your password as well as banking details

Google Chrome is perhaps the most used software by computer users across the globe. However, if you are one who installs unnecessary extensions on Google Chrome then you might fall prey to a cyber-attack. Recently a botnet named Cloud9 has been discovered by security researchers at Zimperium. Cloud9 can infect computers through a simple extension downloaded from an unsecure site.

According to reports by BeepingComputer, the Cloud9 botnet uses malicious extensions to infect computers and steal passwords, inject ads and much more. The browsers that were infected by the Cloud9 botnet can be used for DDoS attacks. For those who are unknown, DDoS (denial of service) attack is a cyber-attack in which the attacker wants to make a computer or network of computers unavailable to its intended users by temporarily or indefinitely disrupting services of a host connected to a network.

In this case, the Cloud9 browser extension works remotely and can be used by hacker to enter the victim’s browser once it is downloaded and added to Chrome or other browser. However, this malware does not originate from the Play Store and rather it can be found in third party websites. The Cloud 9 generally disguises itself in the form of Adobe Flash Player updates. Once a user clicks on the extension, it gets downloaded on the system of the host.

It is quite important to note that the Adobe Flash Player updates are fake as it (Adobe Flash Player) has been officially ended in January 2021. Adobe has even asked users to uninstall Flash Player in order to fall prey to fake updates. However, there are many users who are unaware of the fact and end up downloading Adobe Flash Player updates and fall prey to the trap.

Cloud9 botnet is also capable to inject ads in the background of your browser without your knowledge. This generates ad revenue for its creators and makes the computer run slower than normal.

How to avoid getting infected

In order to avoid the attack, computer users are advised to use the most updated version of their browser. They are also advised to download browsers from official websites or stores. Users can also install an anti-virus on their system for added protection. If you are using Google Chrome, then you can turn on the Enhanced protection feature that is present on the browser’s privacy and security settings.