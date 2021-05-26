Billions of smartphone users across the world use Android devices. Considering the amount of users of Android devices, a large number of applications are available on Google Play Store as well as third-party websites. However, the rising number of android apps has opened a backdoor for data theft as well as breach to privacy.

According to a recent research conducted by Check Point Research (CPR), it was found that many application developers put their data and users’ data at risk. This was as a result of not following best practises by application developers when configuring and integrating 3rd party cloud services into applications.

As a result a leak out of private information about the users as well as the developers was a major possibility. During the research it was found that the private information including email ids, passwords, conversations, location were publically available. Applications like Astro Guru (popular astrology, horoscope and palmistry app), T’Leva (a taxi app) and Logo Maker (free graphic design and logo templates app) were vulnerable in dealing with information of the users.

The misconfiguration of real-time database has led to breach of personal information, found the research by CPR. The real-time database allowed applications to store real-time data of the users on the cloud while ensuring that the data is synched in real-time to every connected client. However, as the security of the database is vulnerable, it becomes susceptible to unauthorised access.

There are other various ways through which hackers or unauthorised users could gain access to private information found the research.

If anyone is using the above mentioned apps, it is advisable that they should uninstall them for a time being. The users can re-install the apps after a fix for the apps is rolled out.