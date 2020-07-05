Beware! These 25 Android Apps Are Stealing Your Details, See Details
Bhubaneswar: Around 25 Android apps were removed from Google Play store after cyber security firm informed that these apps were stealing Facebook login details of users.
The apps came with a malware which kept a record of ones Facebook login details when one used them on ones phone. These 25 apps had a total of over 2 million downloads.
The list of the 25 apps is as follows:
- Super Wallpapers Flashlight with over 5 lakh downloads
- Padenatef with over 5 lakh downloads
- Wallpaper Level with over 1 lakh download
- Contour level wallpaper with over 1 lakh downloads
- Iplayer & iwallpaper with over 1 lakh downloads
- Video maker with over 1 lakh downloads
- Color Wallpapers with over 1 lakh downloads
- Pedometer with over 1 lakh downloads
- Powerful Flashlight with over 1 lakh downloads
- Super Bright Flashlight with over 1 lakh downloads
- Super Flashlight with over 1 lakh downloads
- Solitaire game with over 1 lakh downloads
- Accurate scanning of QR code with over 50,000 downloads
- Classic card game with over 50,000 downloads
- Junk file cleaning with over 50,000 downloads
- Synthetic Z with over 50,000 downloads
- File Manager with over 50,000 downloads
- Composite Z with over 50,000 downloads
- Screenshot capture with over 10,000 downloads
- Daily Horoscope Wallpapers with over 10,000 downloads
- Wuxia Reader with over 10,000 downloads
- Plus Weather with over 10,000 downloads
- Anime Live Wallpaper with over 100 downloads
- iHealth step counter
- Com.tyapp.fiction
