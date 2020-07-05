Beware! These 25 Android Apps Are Stealing Your Details, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Around 25 Android apps were removed from Google Play store after cyber security firm informed that these apps were stealing Facebook login details of users.

The apps came with a malware which kept a record of ones Facebook login details when one used them on ones phone. These 25 apps had a total of over 2 million downloads.

The list of the 25 apps is as follows: