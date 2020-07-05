Android Apps Are Stealing Your Details
Beware! These 25 Android Apps Are Stealing Your Details, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Around 25 Android apps were removed from Google Play store after cyber security firm informed that these apps were stealing Facebook login details of users.

The apps came with a malware which kept a record of ones Facebook login details when one used them on ones phone. These 25 apps had a total of over 2 million downloads.

The list of the 25 apps is as follows: 

  1. Super Wallpapers Flashlight with over 5 lakh downloads
  2. Padenatef with over 5 lakh downloads
  3. Wallpaper Level with over 1 lakh download
  4. Contour level wallpaper with over 1 lakh downloads
  5. Iplayer & iwallpaper with over 1 lakh downloads
  6. Video maker with over 1 lakh downloads
  7. Color Wallpapers with over 1 lakh downloads
  8. Pedometer with over 1 lakh downloads
  9. Powerful Flashlight with over 1 lakh downloads
  10. Super Bright Flashlight with over 1 lakh downloads
  11. Super Flashlight with over 1 lakh downloads
  12. Solitaire game with over 1 lakh downloads
  13. Accurate scanning of QR code with over 50,000 downloads
  14. Classic card game with over 50,000 downloads
  15. Junk file cleaning with over 50,000 downloads
  16. Synthetic Z with over 50,000 downloads
  17. File Manager with over 50,000 downloads
  18. Composite Z with over 50,000 downloads
  19. Screenshot capture with over 10,000 downloads
  20. Daily Horoscope Wallpapers with over 10,000 downloads
  21. Wuxia Reader with over 10,000 downloads
  22. Plus Weather with over 10,000 downloads
  23. Anime Live Wallpaper with over 100 downloads
  24. iHealth step counter
  25. Com.tyapp.fiction

(Inputs From: Gadgets Now)

