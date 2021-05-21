During the harsh period of Covid-19 pandemic in India, the Airtel CEO, Gopal Vittal has warned its customers against cyber frauds in the country.

The lockdown situation spread across most of the states in India has caused a significant rise in digital transactions as well a rise in cyber fraud. In order to address the cyber fraud calls by pretentious Airtel customers care employees, the CEO of the company has emailed a letter to Airtel subscribers in the country.

In the email, the CEO has mentioned that there are two ways through which fraudsters were targeting subscribers. In the first way, the fraudsters identify themselves as employees of Airtel and offer the customers a VIP number. If the customer is convinced to buy a VIP number, the fraudster asks them to make a prepayment to book the number. However, after the transaction is done, no contact is made to customers from the other hand.

The other type of common fraud these days is the Know Your Customer (KYC) scam. The fraudsters identify themselves as Airtel employees and ask the customers to fill a KYC form. In order to fill-up the form, the customers are asked to install a ‘Airtel Quick Support’ App from Google Play store.

However, as the app is not available on Google Play Store, the customers are redirected to use the TeamViewer Quick Support app. Installing the TeamViewer Quick Support app gives remote access to the fraudster, after which he gains access to the device of the user, said the email by CEO.

The executive also advised users to call 121 and confirm about any schemes offered through call or SMS.