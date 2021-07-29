Best Tata Sky Channel packs under Rs 200; Know details

Tata Sky is a popular DTH operator and it provides many affordable channel packs for its subscribers from almost every part of the country.

Tata Sky get to choose multiple channel packs under Rs 200 and we have listed some of those packs which offers the most benefits bellow.

Metro and Smart Packs of Tata Sky

Metro and Smart packs is the cheapest pack offered to subscriber by Tata Sky.

Tata Sky also offers it in different languages packs. In the pack customers will get some of the most prominent channels in a particular language.

For example, the Tamil Metro pack, which costs Rs 45.25 per month and it includes the Best of Entertainment, News, and a total of 6 SD(Standard-definition) channel.

And the Tata Sky Odia Smart Pack costs Rs 58 per month and comes with a total of 19 SD channels to the subscribers.

Another such pack is the Marathi Smart pack that costs Rs 53.45 per month and it offers 10 SD channels to the subscribers.

While the Hindi Bachat pack or also known as the “savings pack” offers more than 37 SD channels in the Hindi language in the entertainment, news, and movies genre.

Tata Sky Basic Packs and More

The Basic packs are costlier than the Metro and Smart Packs. For example the Tamil Basic Pack costs Rs 139.24 per month and it offers 63 channels in English News, Knowledge & Lifestyle, Sports, Tamil Regional.

Similarly, the Malayalam Basic HD pack come with 17 HD channels and 23 SD channels in the Malayalam language and these include the genres of Entertainment, Movies, Sports, News, Kids, Music, Knowledge & Lifestyle.

The subscribers can also choose between the Lite pack, Lite Plus pack and some Super packs as well. For these the subscribers will have to pay the basic FTA fee of Rs 130 plus taxes besides the channel bouquet cost.