Best Smartphones around Rs 10,000 that can be opted in June 2024

In India, if you are an average smartphone user, you can agree to the fact that you can get a decent smartphone for around Rs 10,000. We have mentioned some devices that are easy on the budget and can be opted for if you are up to moderate smartphone use. The affordable devices include smartphones from Poco, Realme, Lava, Redmi and much more.

Redmi 13C 5G (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM)

The Redmi 13C 5G (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM) variant is now Rs 10,499. If you are planning to get a device around Rs 10000, the Redmi 13C 5G can be an excellent choice.

The smartphone gets a 6.74-inch HD+ display with refresh rate of up to a 90Hz. The device runs on Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100 SoC.

The device gets a dual camera setup on the rear and that includes a 50-megapixel primary AI-camera. The front camera is a 5-megapixel selfie camera and good for day to day work.

A 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging support is present on the Redmi 13C 5G. We get USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device.

Motorola G24 Power (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM)

The Moto G24 Power with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant costs Rs 7999. The device packs MediaTek Helio G85 processor with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with refresh rate of 90Hz. The peak brightness of the device is 537 nits. The front camera of the device is housed in a punch-hole and is a 16MP selfie sensor. It is capable of capturing pictures and making video calls.

It device gets up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It can be expanded by up to 1TB through microSD card. The device gets IP52 rating.

When it comes to camera, the budget smartphone gets a dual camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor for taking Macro shots.

The Moto G24 Power gets stereo speaker setup with Doly Atmos support. There is 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio support and much more on the device.Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual nano SIM.

POCO M6 Pro 5G (4GB RAM + 128G ROM)

The device now costs Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128G ROM variant.

Poco M6 Pro 5G offers a 6.67” FHD+ 90Hz LCD display. The device gets a refresh rate up to 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The screen offers peak brightness of 550 nits. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for accidental drops.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor powers the device. The device gets Android 13 with MIUI 14 out of the box. The company promises 2 major OS updates along with 3 years of security updates.

The device gets a dual rear camera setup- 50MP primary camera and a 2MP camera. The front camera of the device is 8MP and is present on the punch-hole at the top-centre of the display. The device is powered by 5000mAh and it supports 18W fast charging.

Speaking about connectivity, the device gets Dual SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, Infrared sensor etc. The fingerprint sensor is side mounted while the device is Dust and Splash resistant (IP53).

Realme C55 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM)

The discounted price of the device is Rs 9590.

The Realme C55 comes with a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz and maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The fingerprint sensor is located under the power button in a side-mounted arrangement. The phone runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 storage. The phone have up to 128Gb external storage that supports expansion of up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Realme C55 offers a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Lava Blaze 5G (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM)

The Lava Blaze 5G offers a 16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ IPS Display with Widevine L1 support. The refresh rate is 90Hz and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa Core Processor. The processor is paired with a 4GB RAM along with 128GB Storage.

In terms of photography, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear. A 50MP AI triple camera offers EIS with 2K Video recording. The front camera is an 8MP sensor. The device gets a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with a Type-C charger. We get the device is offered in Glass Green and Glass Blue colour variants. The discounted price of the device is Rs 8999.