Best gaming smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in December 2024

The mobile manufacturers are offering various year-end offers on gaming smartphone. The devices offer unrivalled gaming performance that will carter to gaming enthusiasts. Here are some of the top gaming smartphones you can buy under Rs 20,000 in India in December 2024.

Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000:

Poco X6 Pro

You can buy the Poco X6 Pro under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart instead of its original price of Rs 21,499. The sale offer includes bank discounts.

Poco X6 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphics tasks.

For photography, the X6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It operates on the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi’s HyperOS overlay and comes with an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

iQOO Z9

iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Optics-wise, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G’s 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.