Best five 5G smartphones priced under Rs 20,000

Though 5G network is yet to be rolled out in India, smartphone manufacturers have already started rolling out 5G phones in the country. Almost every month we get to see new 5G phone release. The 5G smartphones range from around Rs 40,000 to less than Rs 15,000. The recent 5G handset that was launched in India is Poco M4 5G.

Now, let us check out five best 5G smartphone that are priced under Rs 20000.

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 5G is being said to be the cheapest 5G phone in India. It is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6 GB RAM variant of the Poco M4 5G. At the same time, the price of 128 GB storage with 6 GB RAM is Rs 14,999. Poco M4 5G comes with dual rear cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5G connectivity. The phone has up to 6 GB Turbo RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It also support RAM expansion up to 2 GB. The phone features a Hypnotic Swirl Design design and has IP52 rating for waterproof.

iQoo Z6 5G

The iQoo Z6 5G is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. While the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model costs Rs 16,999 and top-end 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 17,999. The 5G smartphone features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that has up to 120Hz refresh rate and a five-layer liquid cooling system which keeps the phone cool. The handset has the Snapdragon 695 chipset with an LPDDR4X RAM. The phone flaunts three rear cameras including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor with an aperture f / 1.8, a secondary 2 megapixels macro lens and a 2 megapixels bokeh sensor. However the bokeh mode will only be available in models with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM.

Motorola Moto G71

The Moto G71 5G is selling at a price of Rs 17,999. The Moto G71 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor . The Moto G71 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30K Turbo Power fast charging. The Moto G71 5G has triple rear cameras which houses a 50 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixels ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 megapixels macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with with a large 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 120Hz FHD+ display in the Indian market. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a 5nm octa-core Exynos processor with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The phone has four rear cameras in which the primary lens is 50 megapixels. The other camera include 5MP ultra-wide lens with 123 degrees field-of-view adds additional perspective to photographs, while the 2MP macro lens takes close-up shots. The smartphone also comes with an 8MP front camera and AR fun mode. The Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 20,499 for 8GB+128GB variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the company’s cheapest phone in the Indian market. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports triple rear cameras with AI support. The camera module has a 64 megapixels primary camera. The price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is set at Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. While the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,999.

