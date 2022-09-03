Best 5G Phones under Rs 30,000 that you can consider as your next smartphone

5G is expected to launch in India very soon. Roughly speaking, we can enjoy 5G services during Diwali or by the end of October 2022. This means that many users will be looking forward to switch to 5G smartphones very soon. While there are many smartphones that offer 5G support, we have specifically chosen best 5G phones under Rs 30000 that can be considered for purchase.

Best 5G phones under Rs 30000 that can be opted have been mentioned below.

Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 is the latest smartphone to join the Edge 30 series. It boasts to feature Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor and 144Hz 10-bit pOLED display and paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.The company also claims that Edge 30 is the World’s thinnest 5G smartphone.

The Motorola Edge 30 flaunts a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The smartphone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front for stunning selfies and attending video calls.

The smartphone runs on Android 12-based My UX and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+ content. The Motorola Edge 30 will also get assured upgrade to Android 13 and 14 along with security updates for 3 years. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 27,999 and ends at Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T contains a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that powers the device. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The company has claimed that the device can be fully charged in roughly 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS capability. The other cameras on the device include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front of the device, it carries a 32-megapixel camera to capture selfies. The camera has EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) capability that can capture stabilised videos.

OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two variants 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 12 GB RAM +256 GB. The base 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant costs Rs 28,999 while the top variant costs 12 GB RAM +256 GB costs Rs 33,999.

Redmi K50i

The Redmi K50i offers a 6.6 inch FHD+ display that supports a refresh rate of 144Hz, Dolby Dolby Vision display along with 7-stage dynamic refresh rate. It is capable of producing 1 billion colours. The 20.5:9 aspect ratio of the device offers a comfortable grip for users to hold it for a longer period.

When it comes to photography the device gets a triple camera setup at the rear and single camera at the front. The triple camera setup offers a 64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP Macro camera. The 16MP front camera is also pretty good when it comes to taking selfies.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC on the device helps it tackle day to day tasks with ease. The Dimensity 8100 SoC is coupled with a 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage or 8GB RAM + 256 GB. The 5080 mAh battery on the device gives you ample power to survive a day. Along with a 67W fast charging, the device can be charged up to 50 percent in a matter of just 30 minutes. While the 6GB variant costs Rs 25,999, the 8GB variant costs Rs 28,999.

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+ gets an AMOLED display of 6.43-inches along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 920 SoC, with up to 6/8 GB RAM and storage of 128/ 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of battery, the Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 4500mAh battery along with a 60W SuperDart charging. The company claims that the device will achieve full charge in just 45 minutes.

The Realme 9 Pro+ costs Rs 26,049 for 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 27,049 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 29,049 for the top spec 8GB + 256GB variant.

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 6 is equipped with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

iQOO Neo 6 price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB option costs Rs 33,999. It is available in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colour options

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs 28,999.

The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The smartphone is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the camera front, the handset has a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

The selfie camera is a 16MP with an f/2.45 lens. The device is powered by 4,500mAh dual-cell lithium polymer battery and 120W fast charging.