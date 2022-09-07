BEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineering Assistant/Technician, Salary up to Rs 90,000 per month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a new notification in which it has invited online applications for various posts including Engineering Assistant and Technician on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via online mode through official BEL website for these posts on or before 23rd September 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 3 years Diploma in Engineering/SSLC+ITI+ one year apprenticeship from a recognized Institution are eligible to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022.

Check more information regarding the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other detail below:

Important Dates BEL Recruitment 2022

Starting date of application: September 1, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: September 23, 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022

Engineering Assistant (Trainee):

Electronics & Communication-02

Mechanical-02

Technician:

Machinist-06

Turner-09

Electronics Mechanic-02

Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Assistant (Trainee): 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institution.

Technician: SSLC+ITI+ one year apprenticeship (OR) SSLC + 3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course.

Age Limit

Upper age limit (as on 01.06.2022)

Engineering Assistant (Trainee)-28 Years

Technician-28 Years

Pay and allowances

Engineering Assistant (Trainees): Selected candidates will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid stipend of Rs.10,000/- per month. On successful completion of the training and on passing the gradation test they will be placed on the regular pay scale Rs 24,500- 3% – Rs 90,000.

Technician: Pay Sale: Rs 21,500 – 3% – Rs 82,000 + admissible allowances.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be provisionally shortlisted for the selection process. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test for 150 marks.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.250 + 18% GST.=Rs.295/- (in total)

i) SC/ST/PwBD/Ex- Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

ii) Application fee is non-refundable.

iii) Candidates may go through all the instructions and eligibility criteria carefully before remitting the Application fee.

iv) Application fee needs to be remitted through Online mode i.e. SBI Collect.

How to Apply BEL Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts online through the application form using link provided in BEL Website (www.bel-india.in) on or before 23rd September 2022.

Click Here For Official BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification