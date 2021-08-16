Battlegrounds Mobile India gets more than 50M downloads on Play Store

New Delhi: Popular video game developer Krafton has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India has officially crossed 50 million downloads or 5 crore downloads on Monday on Play Store.

According to creators, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be soon available for iOS users.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India series was announced last month and it received an incredible response of 540,000 registrations till date.

The registrations for the tournament kicked off on July 19 and the event would have five stages spanning over three months. The video game developer has announced a prize pool of Rs 1 crore for this inaugural series.

In line with the promise of introducing India centric events, the Independence Day Mahotsav is also live in-game, and fans can win exciting rewards including an AWM (temporary) skin, till August 19.

The company also said that it will be making announcements on the iOS version of the game very soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media channels.

“We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50 million downloads on Play Store in just over a month,” Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division, Krafton, said in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)