Banks issue UPI transaction limit: Know how much money you can transfer using UPI per day

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in 2016. Since in its launch, the UPI has seen rise in its users across the country. UPI payments saw a record high of Rs 149.5 trillion UPI, card transactions in 2022, as per reports. People now-a-days prefer to use UPI for payments rather than cash as it is easy to carry and also secure. However, it seems that you can’t make all transactions using UPI as now various banks like HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI have set a limit on UPI transactions.

NPCI has set out guidelines, one person can only initiate a maximum payment of Rs 1 lakh per day through UPI. The maximum UPI daily transfer limit can change from bank to bank between Rs.25,000 to Rs.1 lakh.

UPI transaction limit set by various Banks

The Canara Bank has set a UPI limit of Rs 25,000 per day. That means Canara Bank users are allowed to make a maximum UPI transaction of Rs 25,000 in one day. The Bank of Baroda has also set the UPI limit at Rs 25,000.

Meanwhile, the big banks like State Bank of India (SBI) has set a limit of Rs 1 lakh UPI transactions per day.

Like SBI, the HDFC Bank has set a limit of Rs 1 lakh on UPI transactions. However, the new users can only make UPI transactions of Rs 5,000. ICICI customers can make UPI payments up to Rs 10,000. Axis Bank capped the UPI payments limit at Rs 1 lakh.

A few banks have also set UPI transfer limits per week or per month instead of a day. For example, the IDFC bank capped the UPI limit at Rs.1 lakh per week, and UPI transaction limit per month is Rs 30 lakh.

In addition to the money limit levied on UPI transactions, NPCI has also set a limit on the number of transactions per day. The new regulations state that per day a person is allowed up to 20 transactions. After which they are required to wait for 24 hours to renew transactions. However, the limit can vary depending on the banks.

UPI app limit

The Payments app like Google Pay, Paytm, and Amazon Pay UPI have set a limit of Rs 1 lakh per day along with a total of up to ten transaction limits across all UPI apps and bank accounts.

Besides, GPay halts the daily transaction limit if someone sends money requests of Rs 2,000 and above. Amazon Pay UPI can transact only Rs 5,000 as a new customer in the first 24 hours.

