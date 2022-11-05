Bag the latest iPhone 14 with up to Rs 7,000 discount on JioMart, Check how

JioMart is offering the latest iPhone 14, which was launched in September, with up to Rs 7,000 discount for its offline customers. With this offer, you can buy the recently launched iPhone at Rs 72,900 at the offline store pf JioMart. Apple iPhone was introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

JioMart is offering the device with Rs 2,000 off at Rs 77,900. Apart from this, buyers can also get a 5% cashback by making the purchases using HDFC Bank credit card. The offer is applicable for both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

By opting for this offer, customers can bring down the price of the device to Rs 72,900. However, the discount offer is only available in JioMart offline stores. So, if you want to get this offer then do visit the nearest JioMart offline store. The Apple iPhone 14 is available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red colour options.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screens. It features updated internal design for thermal performance, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision. The display has Ceramic Shield front cover protection that helps it to keep safe from common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.

The iPhone 14 carries the latest A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16. Camera specification includes a 12MP primary lens and a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. The camera feature includes a new Action mode that enables users to take smooth videos by adjusting shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Apple also offers Cinematic mode with the iPhone 14 series. The Cinematic mode lets users capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.

Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC with reader mode and more. The other features of Apple iPhone 14 includes crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. This crash detection on iPhone 14 can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. However these feature are only available in US and Canada for now.