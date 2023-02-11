Bag the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming Laptop for just Rs 9555 on Flipkart

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 is very capable and adaptable gaming laptop that stands out from the crowd. Even the most resource-intensive games and applications are easily handled by this laptop’s cutting-edge AMD Ryzen 7Octa Core R&-4800H processor. With 16 GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage, the Windows 11 Home operating system is quick and easy to use, and you won’t have to wait long for your games and apps to launch. A stunning visual experience is provided by the 15.6 inch display and NVDIA GEForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics cards, and gameplay is ensured to be fluid and responsive by the 144 Hz refresh rate.

The laptop’s small size and light weight make it easy to transport your gaming setup wherever you go. The ASUS ROG Strix G15 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a powerful and adaptable laptop with a fashionable and sleek design. If you buy this laptop from Flipkart right now, you might be able to save 25% off the original price. The included Microsoft Office makes it ideal for both gaming and work.

With the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop, you can engage in interesting and immersive gaming. Thanks to its concentrated power, this laptop makes gaming on Windows 11 Home more enjoyable and smoother. This laptop’s AMD Ryzen 4000H-Series CPU and GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU enable quick and smooth game play and task switching. You will be able to play fast eSports on this laptop because its screen can refresh at up to 144 Hz. This laptop’s cutting-edge thermal innovations ensure that it remains cool even when running a large number of programmes simultaneously. Additionally, Adaptive-Sync enhances the gaming experience as a whole.

Two Smart Amp speakers in this laptop deliver crystal-clear audio directly to your ears. Additionally, this laptop is capable of stimulating 5.12 channel surround sound due to its use of Dolby Atmos technology. Furthermore, this laptop’s two-way AI noise cancellation features reduce both incoming and outgoing audio background noise.

Offers and Discount on ASUS ROG STrix G15 Laptop

You can save a lot of money by purchasing the ASUS ROG Strix G15 during its current price reduction. The price of this high-end gaming laptop has been reduced by Rs 30,000 to Rs 85,000. This offer won’t last forever, so if you want a gaming laptop of high quality at a ridiculously low price, don’t wait.

Buy ASUS ROG Strix G15 Laptop on EMI

If you don’t have enough money to pay for the ASUS ROG Strix G15 all at once, you can get it on EMI (equivalent monthly installments). You can spread out the cost of the laptop over a number of months with this payment plan, making it easier to budget for and purchase.

Here are the no cost EMI plans, you choose according to your budget:

Months Monthly EMI Overall cost 3 Rs 28664 Rs 85990 6 Rs 14332 Rs 85990 9 Rs 9555 Rs 85990

Flipkart is only one of many websites that provide installment payments with varying terms and conditions. Pick a plan that fits your budget and pay off the balance over time with low monthly payments. You can still use this method to purchase the laptop you want even if you don’t currently have the full price. Don’t let a lack of money stop you from getting the gaming laptop of your dreams. Buy a gaming laptop of high quality now and pay for it with EMI over time.

