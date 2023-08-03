Back to the 90s: Nokia 130 and Nokia 150 unveiled with updated software

Nokia has updated its 90s feature phones i.e Nokia 130 and Nokia 150, reported Gizmodo. The company has unveiled the smartphones on August 2, 2023. The mobile devices are expected to be special for those who have grown up during the 90s. If you are someone who is looking for a secondary mobile phone or something that is not a smartphone, you can opt for these. These devices can also be perfect gift for old-age persons (due to simple features).

The Nokia 150 is better of the two and offers 2.4-inch QVGA display and is offered with a 1450 mAh removable battery. The device offers a standby time of up to a month. Users also get a headphone jack to listen music and radio. The device gets a 0.3MP VGA camera and offers a microSD card slot for storage. The users can charge the device through a micro USB port.

On the other hand, the Nokia 130 gets a similar 2.4-inch QVGA display with 1450 mAh battery. Howver, the device does not get a VGA camera like the Nokia 150. Both the devices are certified IP52 but not entirely waterproof. Both the devices are offered with physical buttons and that include a 12-key keypad. When it comes to operating system, both the devices offer Series 30+ or S30+ OS. The software is meant entirely for the entry-level phones.

Despite lack of entertainment options on the smartphone, both the devices will be equipped with a refreshed version of the classic snake game. If you are someone, who enjoyed playing the game, you can stay glue to it.

Even though there is no confirmation about the prices, the smartphone is expected to cost under $50. At this price point, the mobile phone can be considered a better choice against a low cost entry-level Android phone.