Are you planning to purchase electronics at a discounted price. Well, your wait might be over as Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale has gone live from today. The Sale is expected to last till May 7.

During this sale, customers will be offered discounts on various popular smartphones from companies like Apple, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi. The deals also extend on Televisions, laptops, electronics etc.

Some of the popular gadgets available during the sale are as follows:

LG Wing (8GB+128 GB): The futuristic smartphone of LG is offered at Rs 29,999 against a MRP of Rs 80,000. The device apparently gets a discount of Rs 50,001. There is an additional discount of 10 per cent for HDFC bank card users.

Poco M2 (6GB+64GB): This mid-range device from Poco is on sale at Rs 10,499 against an MRP of Rs 12,999.

Google Pixel 4a (6GB+128 GB): The popular smartphone from Google is available at Rs 26,999 against the earlier price of Rs 31,999.

Realme X50Pro (8GB+ 128 GB): This flagship device is available at Rs 24,999 against the earlier price of Rs 41,999.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro (6GB+64 GB): The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,999 against its MRP of Rs 18,999.

Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB): One of the popular smartphone from Apple is priced at Rs 44,999 and gets a discount of Rs 7000.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (6GB+128 GB): This mid-range smartphone from Samsung is priced starting at Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart sale.

HP 15s Ryzen3 Dual Core 3250U laptop: This laptop is available at Rs 39,490 against original price of Rs 44,500. The laptop comes with a combination of 8GB RAM+ 256GB SSD along with storage of 1 TB HDD.