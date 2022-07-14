Asus Zenfone 9 set to launch on July 28, Check expected price, specifications

Asus has confirmed to launch the next-gen Zenfone-series smartphone, Zenfone 9 on July 28. The upcoming smartphone will be introduced as the successor of the Zenfone 8 that was launched last May. The Asus Zenfone 9 will be unveiled in the global market on July 28th at 9 PM GMT(6:30 PM IST). The launch event is expected to be streamed live on YouTube and other social media accounts of the Taiwanese brand.

Asus hasn’t revealed anything about the Zenfone 9 other than showing us the front side of the smartphone. However, Asus accidentally released the promotional video for the Zenfone 9 that revealed its design and key specifications.

As per the leaked video, Zenfone 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5.9″ 120Hz AMOLED screen, 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with gimbal, and a 4,300 mAh battery. The ASUS Zenfone 9 sports a 50-MP dual-camera setup at the back. The rear panel also has a ‘9’ text engraved under the rear cameras. It has a power button on the right that doubles up as a fingerprint reader, alongside a smart slide key to scroll through the UI.

The phone will come in four colour options: Black, White, Red, and Blue. A previous leak suggests Asus Zenfone 9 will cost around EUR 800-900 (Approx Rs 64,700 – RS 72,800).

