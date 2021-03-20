New Delhi: Taiwanese multi-national tech brand Asus might launch its latest smartphone ‘Zenfone 8 Mini’ with Snapdragon 888 Processor soon. It is also tipped that the device will feature a 5.92 inch display along with 120 Hz refresh rate.

According to reports by XDA developers, Asus is about to launch multiple smartphones with codenames ‘SAKE’, ‘PICASSO’, and ‘VODKA’. However, it is assumed that the phone with codename ‘SAKE’ will be a mini variant as it is referred as ‘small phone’.

The report also suggests that the ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a full-HD+ display of 5.92 inches with 1080×2400 pixels. The screen is rumoured to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will possibly feature a Flip Camera module. The device will feature two cameras at the back. The primary camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 and other will be a new Sony IMX663 sensor.

However, Asus has not officially notified about the specifications or the release of the Zenfone 8 mini.

(Source- Gadgets 360)