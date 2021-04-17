Ahead of its launch in 2021, the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini has been making rounds on Internet about its specifications.

Recently the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number ASUS_I006D. The Geekbench 5 Score indicated that the smartphone scored 1123 points on Single-Core Score and 3681 Multiple-Core Score.

Speaking about the specifications, the Zenfone 8 Mini is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor with RAM up to 16GB. It is expected to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 Primary Camera along with a new Sony IMX 663 module.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a 30W fast charging and is codenamed “SAKE”. However, the launch date of the device is yet to be officially announced by ASUS.