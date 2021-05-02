ASUS Zenfone 8 Likely To Bring Back Audio Jack, May Not Feature Flip Camera

By IANS
ASUS Zenfone 8
Taipei: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is set to reportedly launch Zenfone 8 smartphone with a 3.5mm audio jack on May 12.

When the Zenfone 7 series was announced last year, the two phones were missing the audio jack that was present on the Zenfone 6, reports GizmoChina.

Apart from the audio jack, the Zenfone 8 is set to feature a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen for the front-facing camera, which means that the flip cameras will not make a comeback.

The phone will also have a high refresh rate and OLED displays with 1080p resolutions.

It has been reported that the Zenfone 8 Mini which is expected to be a compact model will have a 5.92-inch screen, a 4000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

Ahead of the launch, a second ASUS model has appeared on GeekBench, this time around the Zenfone 8.

The model appears with the model number ASUS_I004D which corresponds to the model number of the Zenfone 8 spotted on a kernel source code breakdown done by the guys at XDA Developers.

The GeekBench listing shows the Zenfone 8 will also pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset just like the Zenfone 8 Mini.

The processor will be paired with 8GB RAM. Interestingly, the Mini was listed with 16GB RAM. The phone will run on the Android 11 operating system out of the box.

