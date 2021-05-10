Asus is going to launch the ZenFone 8 Series on May 12 and is expected to include two smartphones in the series- Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is tipped to come equipped with a rear flip camera like the Asus 6Z that swivels to become the front camera. The vanilla Asus ZenFone 8 will not include any swivel mechanism. Both the phones are rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

There are many rumours and leaks surrounding the smartphones in the range. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked full specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 model.

Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications (Expected):

The tipster has reveled that the the Asus ZenFone 8 will features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone will come with Gorilla Glass protection.

It will run on Android 11-based ZenUI 8. The phone is tipped to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that will be paired with 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone 8 may sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapxel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and another macro lens. At the front side, the phone will likely flaunt a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The cameras will have EIS, 8K video recording, and 4K slow-motion recording at 120fps.

The Asus ZenFone 8 may be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The phone is also tipped to have an under-display fingerprint scanner on board.

Connectivity options of the ZenFone 8 includes 5G support, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and FM Radio. The phone will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of dimension, the phone is tipped to measure 148×68.5×8.9mm and weigh approximately 169 grams. The phone is said to come with dual speakers and support for Nokia’s OZO audio technology.

Asus ZenFone 8 series is scheduled to launch on May 12 at 7pm CEST (10:30pm IST) and it could be launched in Berlin, New York, and Taipei. However, there is no information on when the phone will launch in India.