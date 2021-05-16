ASUS ‘ZenFone 8’ could be called as ‘ZenFone 8z’ in India

By IANS
ASUS ZenFone 8
Zenfone 8.(photo:Instagram)

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS might unveil its recently launched smartphone “ZenFone 8” as “8z” for the India market.

It’s unclear when the ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will arrive in India, but whenever ASUS introduces the duo in the country, the vanilla 8 could be called the 8z, GSMArena reported.

The reason being that the ZenFone 8 Indian variant with model code I006D has appeared in the list of Google Play supported devices as the “ASUS 8z”, the report said.

TheAZenFone 8 series was supposed to launch in India on May 13, however, the company had postponed the launch of the series in India due to the Covid-19 surge.

The ZenFone 8 features a 5.9-inch 1080p OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read: Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip with Snapdragon 888 chipset launched; Price, specs

The smartphone houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor paired with a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.

This camera features Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and can record 8K video at 24fps (with EIS enabled).

A 4K/60 fps is also available as is 1080p/60 fps with HyperSteady. The triple mic system features OZO Audio Zoom and Noise reduction tech.

The USB-C port supports 30W HyperCharge for fast and safe charging (Quick Charge 4.0 and USB Power Delivery PPS are supported as well). The port is however wired for only USB 2.0 connectivity.

You might also like
Technology

Download Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate From CoWin Or Aarogya Setu App Through These…

Technology

Twitter reportedly working on paid service called ‘Twitter Blue’ for Rs…

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A11 Receiving Android 11 Based One UI Core 3.1 Update

Technology

Airtel Announces Benefits For Low-Income Customers Amid Covid Crisis

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.