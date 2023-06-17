Asus Zenfone 10 latest leak shows the design of the device

Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to be launched on June 29 and the latest leak by leakster Evan Blass has revealed the design of the device. The latest Zenfone will be offered in multiple attractive colours that include Black, Red, Blue, White, and Green variants. The Green colour is the latest addition to the series while the other colours are present in the Zenfone 9.

The design of the Asus Zenfone 10 can be termed as quite basic. The company offers dual camera setup at the rear and a single front camera is present in the punch-hole on the left side of the display. The sides of the device are quite curved and the bezels are thin. In terms of price, the smartphone is expected to be around $749 (approx. Rs 62,000).

Previous leaks have suggested the specs of the smartphone. We have mentioned below the expected features of the Asus Zenfone 10.

The Asus Zenfone 10 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor along with Adreno next-gen GPU. In terms of storage, the device gets 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage while the RAM is up to 16GB. Users get Android 13 with ASUS ZenUI 10 out of the box. Users get 5.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display gets a Gorilla glass victus protection.

In terms of camera, users get a 200-megapixel primary with OIS along with an ultra-wide camera. The dual cameras are accompanied by a LED flash at the back. Some important features include stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP68 rating against water and dust etc. Connectivity features include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, QZSS, NavIC, USB Type-C port, NFC. The battery on the smartphone is 5000mAh and it supports 67W fast charging. There is also a provision for wireless charging support on the device.