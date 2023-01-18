Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED with up to 13th Gen Intel Core I9 CPUs unveiled

Asus has launched a new Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED (TP3604) as its latest convertible laptop. The new Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED comes with a 16-inch OLED display with up to 3.2K resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors, coupled with Intel Iris X graphics and 16GB of RAM. The Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED is offered in 70Whr, 50Whr and 42Whr battery options and has a Dolby Atmos audio system tuned by Harman Kardon.

Asus has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED (TP3604) yet. It is available in Cool Silver and Midnight Black colour options.

Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED specifications

The new Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED is equipped with a 16-inch OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display with up to 2,000 x 3,200 pixels (3.2K)resolution and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 85.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass NBT support as well.

The Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED features a metal chassis. The three-sided frameless display has Corning Gorilla Glass NBT shield for scratch resistance and it offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display supports stylus input and can be used with the Asus Pen 2.0 with 4096 pressure levels. Customers can buy the Asus Pen 2.0 separately. In addition, the display has SGS and TUV Rheinland certifications.

The convertible laptop is equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, paired with Intel Iris X graphics. The laptop has up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The company packs the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED laptop with IceCool thermal technology to enhance heat dissipation speed. The heat is dissipated through 8mm and 6mm heat pipes, and an IceBlade fan for accelerated heat transfer.

User can convert the 2-in-1 laptop to a tablet. It has touch display, keyboard and a 360-degree hinge that swivels all the way around.

Asus has packed a Harman Kardon-tuned Dolby Atmos audio system with AI-backed noise-cancellation support with the Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, up to Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, and USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 port. It also comes with Asus’s WiFi SmartConnect feature, which is claimed to automatically connect the laptop to the best Wi-Fi source.

The laptop also packs a chiclet keyboard with optional backlight support. The touchpad measures 128.9 x 82.1mm.

The OLED display variant of the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED has a 70Whr battery, while the models featuring an IPS display carry batteries with 50Whr 42Whr capacities. It has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. The laptop measures 1356.05 x 253.1 x 19.6mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.