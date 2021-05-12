Taipei: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Tuesday unveiled new products, including the Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops and its fashion accessory lineup.

The new 17-inch ROG Zephyrus S17 and the 16-inch ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops are powered by Intel Core 11th Gen H-series processors, the company said in a statement.

ROG Zephyrus S17 provides an immersive experience with two-panel options — a WQHD display with Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC for higher frame rates or a 4K option with greater detail and Adaptive-Sync.

The optical-mechanical keyboard delivers precise and responsive input, while the configurable Multiwheel puts a wide range of useful functions within reach.

ROG Zephyrus M16 is a gaming laptop with a 16-inch display and a powerful new Intel processor. It combines a high WQHD resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync.

The latest processors up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H drive high-refresh-rate gaming and high performance in content creation, the company said.

Up to a GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU delivers high frame rates and RTX technologies in the latest games, it added.

The company also unveiled ROG Slash — a brand-new collection of fashion accessories.

The products include a trio of bags, including a drawstring backpack and two messenger bags, plus a series of headgear woven from premium, water-repellent fabrics.