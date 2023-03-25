Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications leaked ahead of launch, might not get a Pro variant

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to launch globally on April 13, 2023. However, the specs of the smartphone have been out and it is quite surprising to find out that the gaming smartphone for this year will not have a Pro model. The latest ROG series will rather offer Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate models.

According to the latest leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the ROG 7 Ultimate variant seems to compensate for the Pro variant. Both the devices will offer the latest Snapdragon processor currently available for smartphones. The Asus ROG phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The maximum clock speed of the processor is expected to be 3.2GHz rather than being overclocked.

When it comes to the rear camera, the device offers 50MP IMX766 primary camera along with 13MP Ultra wide camera and 8MP Macro camera. The front camera of the device will be 32MP camera.

In terms of dimensions, the smartphone is 173 x 77 x10.3mm (length x breadth x thickness). The weight of the smartphone is 239 grams. It will offer Android 13 based ROG UI out of the box.

Speaking about storage and RAM, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will offer 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage. Even though the tipster hasn’t revealed about the ROG Phone 7 RAM and storage options, we expect it to offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Multiple leaks earlier have pointed out that the smartphone will offer 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The refresh rate will be 165Hz while the battery will be 6000mAh. The smartphone will be offered with 65W fast charging support.

(NB: The specs mentioned in the article are based on various leaks and should not be taken into account as official specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 7. Stay connected with us for official information.)