Asus ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate launched in India, offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Asus has launched ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate smartphones in India. Both smartphones offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor and are complete gaming devices. While ROG Phone 7 is the vanilla variant, the ROG 7 Ultimate is the top-end variant of the same. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series will be available for purchase in May 2023.

Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series offer 165Hz 6.78-inch AMOLED HDR10+ display along with 720Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness of the smartphone is 1500 nits while the refresh rate is up to 165Hz. The AMOLED display is made by Samsung and offers 2448 x 1080 pixels. In terms of processor, the smartphone offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is clocked at 3.2GHz. The processor is coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM while the storage is 512GB. In terms of OS, the device runs on Android 13-based ROG UI out of the box.

Both smartphones offer Air Trigger ultrasonic shoulder controls. The gestures that are supported by Air Trigger ultrasonic shoulder controls include Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. The ROG Phone 7 series also support ray tracing in some games.

The cameras on the smartphone are however similar to the cameras offered on the previous generation ROG devices. The rear camera is a triple camera setup and includes 50MP IMX766 main camera, 13MP ultrawide unit, and a 5MP macro shooter. The front camera of the smartphone is a 32MP sensor.

When it comes to the battery of the smartphone, users get a 6000mAh battery which is split into 2 parts (each 3000mAh). In terms of charging, the smartphone offers 65W fast charging too.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate offers an iconic ROG Vision display on the rear and AeroActive portal which makes it different from the ROG Phone 7.

Colours

Asus ROG Phone 7 is offered in two colours Phantom Black and Storm White while the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is offered in a single colour. The device is offered in Storm White colour only.

Price

Asus ROG Phone 7 offers 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage at Rs 74,999. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate offers 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage at Rs 99,999. The smartphone will be available in selected ROG stores, Vijay Sales’ website as well as in offline stores.