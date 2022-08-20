ASUS recalls 10,000 ROG motherboards over fire, burn risks

San Francisco: Taiwanese tech company ASUS has recalled nearly 10,000 ROG motherboards owing to fire and burn hazards.

ASUS Computer International received 10 reports of the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards (manufactured in Vietnam) overheating and melting but no injuries have been reported.

The company recalled motherboards as a capacitor on the motherboard was installed in a reverse position which can lead to a short circuit, overheating or melting, posing fire and burn hazards, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“This recall involves ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards sold separately for computers. Affected units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC, which indicates the manufacture year in 2021,” the US consumer watchdog said in a statement.

The US agency warned that the consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motherboard and visit ASUS website for instruction on how to return the product for a free replacement including shipping.

In a separate update, ASUS said that it recently received incident reports regarding the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

“In our ongoing investigation, we have identified a potential reversed memory capacitor issue in the production process from one of the production lines that may cause debug error code 53, no post, or motherboard components damage,” said the company.