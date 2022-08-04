Asus launches new Zenbook, Vivobook laptops in India, Check price, features and other

Asus has launched three new Zenbook, Vivobook touch-focused laptops in India on Wednesday. The latest launched devices are Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook 15 Touch, and Vivobook S14 Flip. The new Asus laptops comes with the latest 12th-Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen CPUs, stunning displays, fast-charging, and more.

Let’s know the price, specifications and other details about the new Asus laptops below:

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features and specifications

The Zenbook 14 Flip sports a 2-in-1 convertible design (aluminum body) and a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, a 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and a 4-sided NanoEdge design. The screen also has 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, has Pantone validation, and supports stylus input (included in box).

The laptop is powered by up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 (4800MHz) RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It packs a 63Wh battery unit and 100W fast-charging support onboard. This laptop already has a Ryzen variant, which launched in India earlier this year.

The ports and connectivity options in the laptop include 2x Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You will also get a RJ45 dongle in the box, so you can use wired internet for faster speeds. It also includes a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, Numpad 2.0 on the trackpad, and other cool features.

It weighs just 1.4kgs and a 15.9mm thick. The company has claimed that Zenbook 14 Flip is one of the thinnest convertible laptops with an OLED display in the market. This laptop comes in a single Pine Grey color variant.

Vivobook 15 Touch features and specifications