Asus launches new Zenbook, Vivobook laptops in India, Check price, features and other
Asus has launched three new Zenbook, Vivobook touch-focused laptops in India on Wednesday. The latest launched devices are Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook 15 Touch, and Vivobook S14 Flip. The new Asus laptops comes with the latest 12th-Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen CPUs, stunning displays, fast-charging, and more.
Let’s know the price, specifications and other details about the new Asus laptops below:
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features and specifications
The Zenbook 14 Flip sports a 2-in-1 convertible design (aluminum body) and a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, a 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and a 4-sided NanoEdge design. The screen also has 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, has Pantone validation, and supports stylus input (included in box).
The laptop is powered by up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 (4800MHz) RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It packs a 63Wh battery unit and 100W fast-charging support onboard. This laptop already has a Ryzen variant, which launched in India earlier this year.
The ports and connectivity options in the laptop include 2x Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You will also get a RJ45 dongle in the box, so you can use wired internet for faster speeds. It also includes a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, Numpad 2.0 on the trackpad, and other cool features.
It weighs just 1.4kgs and a 15.9mm thick. The company has claimed that Zenbook 14 Flip is one of the thinnest convertible laptops with an OLED display in the market. This laptop comes in a single Pine Grey color variant.
Vivobook 15 Touch features and specifications
Vivobook 15 Touch sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD touchscreen and is powered by the 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4 SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.
This laptop has a smaller 42Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The connectivity options include 1x USB Type-C port, 1x USB-A 3.2 port, 1x USB 2.0 port, HDMI 1.4, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include a fingerprint sensor, and a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. It comes in two colour options — Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver.
Vivobook S14 Flip features and specifications
Meanwhile, the Vivobook S14 Flip also features a 14-inch display, just like the Zenbook 14 Flip. However, the panel is not OLED and only supports up to 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution (WUXGA), and 300 nits of peak brightness.
Under the hood, this laptop has the 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-12500H or the AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor. This is paired with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM that can be upgradable up to to 24GB. It has a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage that supports expansion up to 2TB. The Vivobook S14 Flip has a 50Wh battery with 90W fast-charging support.
The port and connectivity options in the device include a USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x USB-A 3.2 port, 1x USB-A 2.0 port, HDMI 2.0a, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It also a fingerprint sensor fitted into the power button, backlit keyboard, Full-HD webcam with privacy shutter, NumPad 2.0 on the trackpad, stereo speakers with Harmon-Kardon branding, and more.
Asus Vivobook S14 is available in two colours- Cool Silver and Quiet Blue.
Price and Availability
The Asus Vivobook 15 Touch is the cheapest among the three new laptops with a price of Rs 49,990 in India. The Vivobook S14 Flip has a starting price of Rs 66,990 and the cost of Zenbook 14 Flip OLED starts at Rs 99,990 in the country. The creator-centric laptops from Asus will be available for purchase on the company’s online store, Amazon India, and major offline retailers.
